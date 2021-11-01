Lakers Unveil New Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms For 2021-22 Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have unveiled their Nike NBA City Edition uniform for the 2021-22 season to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary.

According to the Lakers, the launch of the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms represents legacy remixed, which is a tribute to the game’s most iconic moments and a preview of how Nike is redefining the sport for a new generation.

The Lakers’ 2021-22 City Edition uniform is meant to be a culmination of the Lakers’ essence, winning 17 championships built on power post-ups, no-look fastbreaks, skyhooks, baby hooks and thunderous alley-oops.

“A team whose innovation transformed into tradition,” says Aaron Dain, VP/GM, Men’s, at NIKE, Inc. “Nike worked with the Lakers to design the Nike NBA City Edition Uniform to reflect that dynamic history — one that honors past glory and sets the course for all the history that’s yet to be written.”

The primary color of the Lakers’ City Edition uniform is the iconic purple that emerged in the late 1960s. The stars surrounding the uniform number evoke groundbreaking Minneapolis Lakers of the early 1960s, while the belt buckle includes the famous “L” logo from the three-peat era of the 2000s. And finally, the shorts incorporate the baby blue from the organization’s original championship teams in Minnesota, the squad that the organization says laid the foundation for a franchise unlike any other.

It remains to be seen how many times the Lakers will wear their City Edition uniform this season, but they are set to debut them on Nov. 12 when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves. The uniform will also include their jersey patch sponsor, Bibigo.

The Lakers have had some of the best City Edition uniforms in recent memory, which the fan-favorite being the black “Mamba” uniforms. These are the first that haven’t been designed by a former franchise legend, with Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Elgin Baylor designing the last four.

