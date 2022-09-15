Lakers Unveil New Purple Statement Edition Uniforms For 2022-23 Season

One thing to always look out for when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers is the release of their uniforms. The franchise regularly leads the league in merchandise sales and having attractive, good looking jerseys is a big part of that.

The purple and gold have a history of iconic uniforms and the 2022-23 season looks to be no different. The Lakers took to social media to unveil their ‘Statement Edition’ purple jerseys which did undergo some minor changes from last season:

Purple base & Gold details Introducing the 2022-23 Statement Edition@bibigoUSA x #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/8uitexSjqX — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 15, 2022

Among the changes made to the Statement Edition uniforms this season, the numbers will be black with gold trim as opposed to gold with white trim. The trim of the uniform has also replaced the white with black that will be next to the familiar gold. The Jordan Jumpman logo and the Bibigo sponsorship will also be gold this season, changing from white last season.

This is one of five jerseys the Lakers will be wearing throughout the 2022-23 season. The Icon Edition jerseys will be the standard gold jerseys with purple numbers and trim while the Association Edition are the white jerseys that used to be reserved for Sunday home games.

Additionally, the Lakers will also have their Classic Edition uniforms which pay homage to the franchise’s roots in Minneapolis. These white jerseys will feature the baby blue the Lakers rocked during the days of George Mikan and Clyde Lovellette dominating the early NBA. There will also be a City Edition uniform, but that has yet to be unveiled.

Every year the Lakers make some minor changes to the uniforms to make sure they’re among the best-looking jerseys in the league. But the most important thing will be the players who wear them and the success they have during the season.

Reaves believes health is key for Lakers to return to the playoffs

The biggest issue for the Lakers the last two seasons has undoubtedly been health and the inability for stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James to stay on the court consistently. In the eyes of second-year guard Austin Reaves, this is the most important factor to the Lakers getting back to form this year.

In a recent interview, Reaves pointed to health being the key for the team this season, making the obvious but truthful point that if the Lakers plan on silencing the doubters, the injuries will need to be at a minimum.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!