Lakers Unveil PRIME Hydration Collab Bottle

Back in March of 2024, the Los Angeles Lakers announced a new partnership with PRIME Hydration to become the official sports drink of the franchise. PRIME was started by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI in 2022 and has quickly become one of the most popular sports drinks on the market.

Not much had changed on this partnership front over the last seven months. PRIME got to add one of sports’ premier franchises to the ledger while the Lakers got to partner with one of the fastest rising sports brands in the world. But now, they are expanding that agreement and taking it to the next level.

On Friday, the Lakers and PRIME announced a bottle collaboration featuring purple and gold designs that are being released in stores:

Lakers x @PrimeHydrate coming your way, Los Angeles 👀

Check out the exclusive PRIME Hydration Lakers collab bottle on shelves now! pic.twitter.com/AnfSH3XUKT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 20, 2024

The bottle has purple lettering over a golden-yellow background, a shoutout to the Lakers’ main color scheme. This is not a collaboration the Lakers have done often, but makes plenty of sense with the way that PRIME has become a mainstay in this field.

PRIME was also the first ever ring canvas sponsor for WWE, starting at Wrestlemania XL, earlier this year. PRIME also became the official sports drink of the UFC, as well as being partnered with the L.A. Dodgers and major European soccer teams in FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich, not to mention Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

Lakers potential Emirates NBA Cup court leaked

Even though they didn’t win the NBA championship last season, the Los Angeles Lakers still came away with some hardware by winning the league’s inaugural In-Season Tournament.

This year, the In-Season Tournament is back, although it has been rebranded to the Emirates NBA Cup. A lot of the rules and format are the same, so the Lakers know the road they will need to take in order to defend their title.

The home courts will look different than usual, which will signal to fans that they are watching an NBA Cup game. The courts were met with a lot of criticism last year with them being super colorful, but it appears the league has made some changes to that.

The Lakers’ Emirates NBA Cup home court was recently leaked and it looks different than a year ago.

