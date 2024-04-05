USC Guard Bronny James Entering NBA Draft & Transfer Portal But Maintaining College Eligibility

Rumors had been swirling in recent days about what decision USC Trojans guard Bronny James was going to make regarding his future in basketball. In some ways, his decision after freshman year is even bigger than the choice he made to attend USC during his senior year of high school. The rumors got to a point that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had to address them.

And while LeBron likely knew the entire time what Bronny was planning to do, he chose not to comment on the rumors themselves and instead make it known that his son has the full support of his family regardless of which way he leans. Bronny had a few good options regarding his basketball future and LeBron knew that his son couldn’t go wrong.

Now, only a few days later, Bronny has publicly revealed his decision to declare for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility and entering the transfer portal in the process, via Instagram:

New college rules allow for Bronny to retain flexibility in what is the biggest decision of his basketball career thus far. Now, Bronny is eligible to go through the pre-draft process, getting feedback from NBA teams on his stock before deciding if he wants to stay in the draft or go back to school.

And if he does ultimately make the decision to return to school, he will do so in the transfer portal. Being in the portal does not require Bronny to leave USC, but it means he has the option to go play elsewhere for his Sophomore season. USC recently underwent a head coaching change so it makes sense for Bronny to keep his options open moving forward.

Bronny has chosen the path of the most flexibility possible, given that he is not currently slated to be selected in any of the major publications’ most recent mock drafts.

