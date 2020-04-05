Lakers Using Zoom To Maintain Group Workouts During 2019-20 NBA Season Hiatus

With the indefinite suspension of the 2019-20 NBA season still in full swing, teams around the league are doing what they can to keep their players engaged.

LeBron James is among those that have had a difficult time getting adjusted to quarantine life during the hiatus. He acknowledged that the untimely break has left his body going through some serious basketball withdrawals.

Although a timetable to resume the season has yet to be determined, maintaining playing shape has become a top priority for teams around the league. As a result, the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have decided to explore new alternatives.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers and Clippers are among the teams that will be relying on the video-conferencing app Zoom to help coordinate in-home workouts:

“I’m told the Lakers and Clippers have looked into the video-conferencing app Zoom as a way to maintain group workouts with their respective teams.”

Los Angeles recently provided a positive update after revealing that all players on the roster are currently symptom-free now following a two-week quarantine. While they may no longer have lingering concerns about the team’s health, they are still practicing social distancing in an effort to help curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The timing of the suspended season was hardly ideal for the Lakers after amassing a 49-14 record to maintain the top spot in the Western Conference. They were seemingly ready to hit their stride entering the final stretch of the season and have now had to put their development on pause.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are not too far behind at 44-20 and have made a number of notable additions to help gear up for a deep 2020 NBA playoff run. Despite the ongoing hiatus, it is clear that they are determined to match their crosstown rivals every step of the way.