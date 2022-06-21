Lakers Video: 10-Part Hulu ‘Legacy’ Docuseries Trailer Released

The Los Angeles Lakers have an important offseason coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season. The success of the franchise is up in the air, making fans anxious about the future. But, the Lakers have found a way in the past, prompting a 10-part docuseries about the team’s storied history.

The documentary, “Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers,” will release on Hulu soon — there is no official release date yet. It begins in 1979 with Jerry Buss’ purchase of the Lakers and runs until the 2020 championship. Antoine Fuqua, who directed Training Day and The Equalizer, is an executive producer and the director of the series.

Jeani Busse revealed plans for the docuseries in April of 2021, including how the story of the Lakers will be told in the context of Jerry buying the franchise. Hulu released the first teaser trailer with familiar faces Tuesday:

According to a press release from Hulu, the docuseries will focus on “family, business, and power — and how all three must be harnessed to achieve greatness.”

The series differs from the HBO show “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” which is a dramatization of events based on Jeff Pearlman’s nonfiction book. Also unlike the HBO series, the entire Buss family will feature in the documentary. Jeanie is an executive producer and her siblings appear on camera in interviews.

The teaser begins with LeBron James mentioning when he looks at the retired Laker jerseys, he knows he’s in a place of Gods. Shaquille O’Neal and Jeanie follow LeBron with Laker icons such as Pat Riley, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Jerry West among the others also in the initial trailer.

Laker fans will surely count down the days until the release.

Hornets interested in Russell Westbrook

With the NBA Draft and free agency around the corner, trade rumors are gaining momentum. None will be as crucial for the Lakers then figuring out what to do with Russell Westbrook after a porous first season in L.A.

The Charlotte Hornets seem to have a real interest in trading for Westbrook. The Hornets are eager to dump off long-term salary players such as Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier to free up space for LaMelo Ball or Miles Bridges’ extensions.

If the move is made, the Lakers will likely be taking on Hayward, Rozier, Kelly Oubre or Mason Plumlee. But, there looks to be a legitimate match for Westbrook’s departure.

