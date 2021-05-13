Lakers Video: 2019-20 Championship Banner Unveiled Before Win Against Rockets
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Up next
Author

The Los Angeles Lakers overcame several different obstacles en route to their 2019-20 NBA Championship. From landing in China in the midst of a controversial tweet to the death of Kobe Bryant, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and finally, to the Orlando bubble, the Lakers had arguably the roughest road to a title in NBA history.

It was a dominant playoff run, to say the least as Los Angeles stomped through the Western Conference, winning each series in five games before ultimately beating the Miami Heat in six games of the 2020 NBA Finals to capture the franchise’s 17th championship. While the players received their rings on Opening Night of the 2020-21 season, the team decided to wait to hoist the championship banner until they had fans in attendance at Staples Center.

However, the wait to raise their banner came to an end as the Lakers finally got to see the last piece of their historic championship go up in the rafters before their game against the Houston Rockets in a nice ceremony.

It was a highly anticipated moment for Lakers Nation that did not disappoint and it was good to see the Lakers players and staff revel in the moment. LeBron James and Anthony Davis each said a few words to commemorate the occasion, with each of the team captains mentioning that the road to defend their title starts next week.

Despite all the injuries and lack of continuity and chemistry, Los Angeles is still considered to be one of the favorites to come away with the 2021 NBA Championship. Although James and Davis are still nursing ankle and groin injuries, respectively, the superstar tandem should be able to suit up this weekend for what will amount to be tune-up games.

The current season has not been easy by any stretch and although the Purple and Gold will likely enter the 2021 NBA Playoffs as a lower seed, they have every right in the world to feel confident about their chances of repeating.

James on banner ceremony: ‘better late than never’

After the banner ceremony, James took to Instagram to celebrate the night and again alert Lakers fans of the journey ahead to defend the title:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames)

The Lakers’ title hopes depend on James’ health, so hopefully he is nearing a return and will be back to his normal self sooner rather than later.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis Seals Win Against Kings With Last-second Block

Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma, Larry Nance Jr. Endorse Anthony Davis For Defensive Player Of The Year

With Anthony Davis on the floor, the Los Angeles Lakers have one of the NBA’s stingiest defenses and it is a large…
Lakers Legend Elgin Baylor Honored By Pump Foundation (video)

Lakers Legend Elgin Baylor Honored By Pump Foundation (VIDEO)

Lakers legend and NBA hall of famer Elgin Baylor was honored at the 16th annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation gala over the weekend, surrounded by a multitude of NBA icons…
LeBron James, Nike LeBron 15 Griffey

Lakers News: LeBron James Sends Nike LeBron 15 To Ken Griffey Jr.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made the NBA his kingdom but his interest in sports extends well beyond…
Spalding basketball

NBA Rumors: Start Date To Resume 2019-20 Regular Season Changed To July 30

After months of stoppage, the 2019-20 NBA season appears to be set to return after the league and NBPA agreed…