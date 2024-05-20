Lakers Video: Albert Pujols Takes On Austin Reaves And D’Angelo Russell On Golf Course

With the Los Angeles Lakers losing to the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the team is officially in offseason mode, with players doing a number of different things to unwind and recoup before they have to get back to work in a few months.

Once the NBA offseason gets underway, most players go on vacation with their families or find a way to relax off the basketball court. Ironically enough, some players play another sport to relax, with Lakers guards Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell being prime examples.

Both Reaves and Russell are avid golfers and have been seen swinging the clubs on the golf course many times. They have become close friends with common interests outside of basketball.

In fact, Reaves has made a lot of content this year for his brand Hillbilly Bogey, which focuses solely on golf. The latest installment for Reaves is him and Russell taking on former Los Angeles Dodgers star and baseball legend Albert Pujols and Trent Swaim at The Huntington Club in Huntington Beach, California.

As much as Reaves is passionate about basketball and among some of the most talented guards in the NBA, he seems equally passionate about golf and definitely makes the most of his free time by playing as much golf as possible.

As for Pujols, the future Hall of Famer is getting used to life off the baseball diamond. He has been retired since 2022 when he returned to the St. Louis Cardinals for one final season following his short stint with the Dodgers.

The two-time World Series champion spent much of his baseball career in California, playing for the Los Angeles Angels from 2012 to 2021, after spending his most successful year in the MLB with the Cardinals from 2001 to 2012.

Clearly, Pujols also loves golf and has a pretty nice golf swing to complement his baseball swing, which resulted in 703 home runs during his incredible playing career.

Former Lakers guard Nick Young blasts D’Angelo Russell

Nick Young and D’Angelo Russell will be forever connected due to their time playing for the Los Angeles Lakers and the scandal that came out of their time together. Russell accidentally let a video leak of Young admitting to infidelity to his then-fiance, Iggy Azalea.

Ever since then, Young has taken every opportunity to attack Russell, and this year was no different. He blames the one-time All-Star for the Lakers’ flaming out in the NBA playoffs against the Denver Nuggets because he believes they should never depend on him as it is a recipe for disaster.

