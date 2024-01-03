Lakers Video: Allen Iverson Says GOAT Debate Is Only Between Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant

Throughout the years, NBA fans have argued who the greatest basketball player of all time is. Michael Jordan is the common refrain from fans and analysts alike, though other names belong in the conversation. The Los Angeles Lakers have several worthy candidates that have played for their franchise that include players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and as of recently LeBron James.

Jordan and James might have the strongest cases for GOAT given their resumes, but Lakers fans would be quick to point out Kobe Bryant should also be in the mix. Bryant led Los Angeles to five NBA championships and, like James, has several scoring accolades to his name.

Allen Iverson got to see Bryant rise to superstardom in his early years and n an appearance on Headliners with Rachel Nichols, The Answer said the GOAT debate should come down to just Jordan and Bryant:

"I say Mike, and I say Kobe, and then everyone else." – Allen Iverson tells me on this week's Headliners that Kobe needs to be ranked right after Jordan in the "best ever" debate. Plus, we discuss time Kobe absolutely trashed a hotel room because AI had a better game than him 😲 pic.twitter.com/28j8N9KnV0 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 28, 2023

In the clip, Iverson is reacting to Nichols telling him about how Bryant tore up a hotel room after learning of the former Philadelphia 76er dropping 35 points the same night he only mustered two. Iverson isn’t shocked and simply said it sounded like something the Black Mamba would do.

Iverson has always shown love to the new generation of players and previously even called James “the one” when talking about his candidacy following him breaking the all-time scoring record. However, Iverson clearly holds Bryant in higher regard and a lot of that has to do with the latter’s desire to win.

While Iverson strongly believes the GOAT debate comes down to Jordan and Bryant, fans will have their own opinions on the matter. However, there’s no denying that all three players are in the conversation given what they mean to the game and the league.

Lakers’ LeBron James recalls first time playing against Kobe Bryant

James and Bryant had several marquee matchups during their playing days, although the two never got a chance to meet in the NBA Finals. However, James did recently recount the first time he played Bryant when the Lakers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 89-79 at Staples Center.

