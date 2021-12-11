Lakers Video: Andre Ingram Makes Appearance In Special Episode Of ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

The author of one the most heartening feel-good stories involving the Los Angeles Lakers — Andre Ingram — made national headlines again right on the day L.A. took on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ingram came to be known as the oldest American to ever make an NBA debut, scoring 19 points for the Lakers in the 105-99 loss to the Houston Rockets on April 10, 2018. Already out of the playoff race, Los Angeles had signed the then 32-year-old to a 10-day contract ahead of the final two games of the season.

This time, the South Bay Lakers’ guard generated buzz with an off-the-court performance, appearing on 2021’s last Secret Santa episode of “Wheel of Fortune”:

Tonight's Secret Santa episode was a slam dunk for André! 🏀 He won over $31,000! 🤩 Hurry and check your SPIN ID to see if you won all that cash, too! https://t.co/JB1AVJCnhV @MaggieSajak pic.twitter.com/UM1OKLfH0t — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) December 11, 2021

Although Ingram failed to answer the final question, he still won over $31,000. He didn’t get to keep a cent of his reward, though, as the entire prize money will go to one of the lucky viewers of the show.

Ingram also couldn’t watch the episode on TV as he faced the Stockton Kings with his South Bay teammates when it aired on Friday, scoring four points in the G League team’s eighth with of the season.

Ingram’s had two short stints with the Lakers as the franchise contracted him to another 10-day contract the year after his NBA debut. He made four appearances, all away from home, averaging 3.8 minutes on the floor during his second time in the NBA — although failing to make any of his six field-goal attempts.

The guard is currently playing his 12th season in the G League, raking in more than 450 games since his first campaign in 2007-08.

Wheel of Fortune appearance made Ingram ‘more nervous’ than playing basketball

Ingram admitted his first spell with the Lakers was an intense experience, saying he couldn’t quite “enjoy the moment” as much as during his second time with the team.

However, he told Wheel of Fortune’s social correspondent, Maggie Sajak, that participating in the show made him “probably more nervous” than playing basketball as he saw his appearance as a “one-in-a-life-time” opportunity.

