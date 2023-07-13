Lakers Video: Anthony Davis Adds Boxing To Offseason Training

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis had a dominant postseason this past year, averaging 3.1 blocks in 16 games of playoff basketball. Specifically against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, Davis totaled 26 blocks with seven of those coming in Game 1.

The 11-year veteran is heading into the offseason looking to sustain that incredible play while also putting in work to stay healthy. In the 2020-21 season when the Lakers were coming off a championship, Davis only appeared in 36 games. He would strain his groin during the Lakers’ first-round matchup against the Phoenix Suns, which would lead to the team’s elimination. Then, the following season, Davis would only play 40 games.

Staying healthy has been a goal for the Chicago native as well as putting on more weight and muscle to avoid those nagging injuries. While he only appeared in 56 games in the 2022-23 season, it was an improvement for Davis, who also stayed healthy throughout the plays. Looking to build off that, it seems that Davis adding boxing to his training regimen this summer, via Overtime:

Anthony Davis THROWING HANDS 😳 (via jalen_skywalker/IG) pic.twitter.com/TryVHQnb9c — Overtime (@overtime) July 10, 2023

Boxing could be another way to help the former Kentucky Wildcat build more muscle, strength, endurance, and also potentially help with balance and coordination. It seems that Davis is exploring all options to continue to work on his body to stay on the floor as much as possible, which should be appreciated.

It has been noted that the center dealt with a bone spur in his foot that forced him to miss time in 2022-23, but it is being reported that he is progressing well from that injury and seems to be moving well in the video.

Davis has two more years left on his contract with the 2024-25 season being a player option. However, there have been rumors of a potential extension getting done in August when he is extension-eligible. The Lakers star is in store for a big season with it potentially being the last chance at title contention given LeBron James’ age and contract situation.

Potential Davis extension Lakers can offer this summer

On Aug. 4, Davis becomes eligible for an extension that could add as many as three seasons onto his current contract. That extension would be a three-year, $167.6 million deal and he would have to ‘opt in’ on his early termination option (ETO), giving him a total of five years and $251.4 million that would go through the 2027-28 season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!