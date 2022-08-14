Lakers Video: Anthony Davis Featured In Latest Trailer For ‘Legacy’ Docuseries Ahead Of Monday Release Date

Throughout the history of the Los Angeles Lakers, they have found ways to win at the highest levels.

While the Lakers are defined by generations of winning, they have also had their fair share of ups and downs. To capture their illustrious story, Hulu is releasing a 10-part docuseries titled “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers” that covers the moment Jerry Buss bought the team in 1979 all the way up to the 2020 NBA Championship run.

Hulu teased fans with a look of the program with a trailer earlier in the summer and then put out another featuring more Lakers legends. Now, the platform released the third and final one ahead of its highly-anticipated release, via the Lakers’ Twitter account:

Get an all-access pass to the world behind the Lakers. You don’t want to miss Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers August 15 on @hulu.#LakersDoc pic.twitter.com/VRWAMUBxTX — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 14, 2022

The new trailer opens with a clip of Kobe Bryant guarding Michael Jordan and is immediately followed by LeBron James saying he needed to show out for the team. His running mate Anthony Davis is seen next explaining that the legacy of the Lakers is winning in what is the first trailer appearance for the current Lakers star.

The rest of the trailer features prominent franchise players like Shaquille O’Neal and Magic Johnson, as well as former head coaches Phil Jackson and Pat Riley. Jeanie Buss is also shown talking about finishing what her father started when he bought the team.

Hulu promised that the docuseries will revolve around “family, business, and power — and how all three must be harnessed to achieve greatness” and the trailers so far seem to enforce that. With the offseason currently in a holding pattern, Lakers fans will be chomping at the bit to watch ‘Legacy’ as soon as its available, which is on Monday, Aug. 15.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar views ‘Legacy’ as a chance to tell real story

Unlike HBO’s “Winning Time,” “Legacy” will be a more truthful retelling of Los Angeles’ story. “Winning Time” drew plenty of heat and criticism from former Laker greats like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but the Hall of Fame center is looking forward to “Legacy” premiering as he viewed the project as a way to tell his story and give people a more accurate perspective.

