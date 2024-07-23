Lakers Video: Anthony Davis Jokes About LeBron James’ Age After Team USA Win

Team USA snuck past Germany by a score of 92-88 in a showcase leading up to the Olympics on Monday. LeBron James was, once again, the star of the show for the U.S., finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists on 8-of-11 from the field in 18 minutes of play.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has routinely been the best player for Team USA in their showcase games, and everyone — including Anthony Davis — has recognized it.

Davis has been among the team’s best players thus far, but has been happy to take a back seat to James’ greatness while he comes off the bench for Steve Kerr’s team. Davis finished the Germany victory with 10 points, seven rebounds and one block in 14 minutes of action. But his dominance is a little less impressive when you consider that James is the team’s oldest player by several years.

Davis joked about this walking back to the locker room after the win, saying that James continues to impress even in his mid-40s:

"He's still doing this at 45!" AD jokes after LeBron's late-game heroics 🤣 #USABMNT pic.twitter.com/muKCaaKjkE — NBA (@NBA) July 22, 2024

Davis and James have developed one of the NBA’s best friendships between teammates over their five seasons together in Los Angeles. And while other people in the league likely wouldn’t make a joke of that nature about James, Davis has had no problem poking fun at his older teammate over the years.

And as long as James continues to play at this level, Davis is not going to shy away from those jokes, as they come from a place of clear admiration for what the veteran superstar is still able to do. At age 39 and entering his 22nd NBA season, LeBron is still functioning as the leader and best player for a Team USA roster favored to win the gold in Paris.

LeBron James super appreciative to be named flag bearer

One of the most prestigious honors someone can be tasked with is being a flag bearer for their country and this year that honor has been bestowed to LeBron James.

LeBron is the elder statesman of the men’s Olympic basketball team at 39 years old and is nearing the end of his playing career with this definitely being his last trip to the Olympics. But he is also one of the biggest international superstars in addition to being a model citizen and true role model.

James is very much aware of just how special this is and the Lakers star said he was extremely appreciative and humbled by the selection.

