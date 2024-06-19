Lakers Video: Anthony Davis Reveals LeBron James Is Professional Madden Player

After joining the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, LeBron James played a key role in pushing the organization to acquire Anthony Davis the following season to be his co-star. He envisioned winning championships with Davis and they were able to do so in their first season together.

However, that 2019-20 championship season featured a challenge no team has gone through as they had to go to the Orland bubble to get a Larry O’Brien Trophy after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Players were essentially held in their hotel rooms with not much to do outside of games during their multiple-month stay in Orlandao.

Lakers players famously held a Madden NFL tournament during their time in the bubble, which fueled James to get better. Now, Davis revealed that James is a top 1,000 player four years removed from Orlando, via Join The Lobby podcast:

Anthony Davis Reveals Lebron James is a Pro Madden Player🤯Explains Gaming Culture in the NBA pic.twitter.com/QXsZ2I2Qrf — Join The Lobby (@jointhelobbypod) June 13, 2024

Gaming is something that many NBA players take pride in, particularly with sports games. The four-time champion took pride in getting better at Madden after getting shown up in their tournament, showing how much of a competitor James is on and off the floor.

James regularly takes to social media to showcase himself playing Madden and it usually features him dominating his competition. Being two months removed from being eliminated from the postseason, it gives the 39-year-old a bit of downtime to continue getting better at Madden. But this will be a busy summer for both James and Davis with the Paris Olympics and then the former ramping up for his 22nd season.

Perhaps while they are on the road with Team USA though, another Madden tournament will take place and James will be able to put his skills to the team against his NBA peers.

LeBron James explains what makes 2023-24 Celtics so good

This year’s NBA Finals has featured the Lakers’ arch-rival Boston Celtics chasing their 18th title, one-upping L.A. Before the 2023-24 season, Boston pushed all their chips in by acquiring Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

While the Celtics are top-heavy, their starting lineup is historically good on both sides of the floor. Boston breezed through the regular season and playoffs by simply being healthier and better than their competition. It is hard for Lakers fans to sit through this Finals watching their rivals dominate the Dallas Mavericks, but James recently explained what makes this Celtics team so good and dangerous regardless of who they are playing.

