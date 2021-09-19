Lakers Video: Anthony Davis Serenades Wife At Wedding With LeBron James, Russell Westbrook & Jared Dudley In Attendance

This summer is a big one for Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis as he is coming off an injury-plagued season and wants to prove he can get back to being one of the best players in the world in 2021-22.

It’s also a big summer for Davis off the court as he got married on Saturday night to the mother of his child, Marlen P.

The wedding looks like it was a great time as current and former Lakers teammates like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Jared Dudley and Quinn Cook were all in attendance.

Davis also got the chance to show off his singing pipers as he serenaded his now-wife while everyone at the wedding seemed to be having a great time, via Overtime and House of Highlights:

Nothing but GREAT VIBES at Anthony Davis’ wedding last night 🍾 (via @QCook323) pic.twitter.com/x5kJlBJqcR — Overtime (@overtime) September 19, 2021

It looks like Davis was singing with R&B singers Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant of New Edition, which is really cool.

With Davis’ wedding now behind him, he can begin to shift his focus back to the court with the start of training camp just around the corner.

The Lakers made a big splash this offseason with their acquisition of Westbrook to form a Big 3 along with Davis and James. Because of that, expectations will be as high as ever for the Lakers to get back to the Finals and win another championship.

Jordan excited to play with Lakers Big 3

One other player the Lakers added this summer is veteran big man DeAndre Jordan, who recently expressed excitement to be able to play with James, Davis and Westbrook.

“Obviously, guys like LeBron [James] and Russ and AD. Being opponents of these guys for so long, especially Russ and AD in the Western Conference and we were there for so long. Seeing those guys three, four times a year. Russ coming downhill angrily aggressive every time was very tough and now being able to be like okay now I can see what this will be like to be a teammate with this guy knowing I don’t have to contest him at the rim every night because he’s that fearsome competitor. He keeps going.

“AD the same way. His skill set is so very high and he can score on the three different planes of the basketball floor and with that being able to be a great defender. It’s great, so being able to have that next to you is awesome.

“LeBron has been a winner in this league for a long time being able to orchestrate offenses and defenses. Being a team leader out there. Somebody who was been a leader and a winner throughout his career. It’s great and now being able to be a teammate with somebody with that high basketball I.Q. and an unselfish player like that. I’m really excited to finally be teammates with these guys.”

