Lakers Video: Anthony Davis Shares Look At Nike Kobe 6 Protro ‘Grinch’
After halting releases in the wake of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seventh other passengers tragically passing away in a helicopter accident, Nike celebrated the Los Angeles Lakers legend with ‘Mamba Week’ this past August.

It saw multiple pairs of the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 protro released, along with a commemorative Black Mamba jersey that featured Bryant’s No. 8 on the front and No. 24 on the back. Additional sneakers have released since then, and now the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 protro ‘Grinch’ is set for its return.

Bryant memorably debuted the pair for a Christmas Day matchup in 2010 against LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat. The eye-popping green upper was accentuated with red shoe laces to complete the festive look.

Anthony Davis has regularly played in various models from Nike’s Kobe signature line, and he offered a look at his pair of the Kobe VI protro ‘Grinch’ on Instagram, which was captured by ESPN Los Angeles:

Nike plans to release Kobe 6 ‘Grinch’ is expected to return Christmas Eve — Thursday, Dec. 24. The shoe will retail for $180 and be available via the SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Thus far, Nike has revived various colorways of the Zoom Kobe 1, Kobe 4 and Kobe 5 in a protro form. They continue to carry out Bryant’s vision of bringing back some of his most sought-after shoes with updated technology.

Will Davis continue to wear Kobe’s?

Although Davis exclusively played in Kobe signature shoes last season, photos from training camp thus far have shown him in the upcoming Nike Cosmic Unity. However, Davis was back in a Kobe 4 protro while on the bench for the Lakers’ second preseason game against the L.A. Clippers.

He’s expected to play Wednesday, but it’s unclear when or if Davis may wear the Kobe 6 protro ‘Grinch’ or another model from the line.

