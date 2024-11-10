Lakers Video: Anthony Davis Swaps Jerseys With Packers’ Jordan Love

Outside of basketball and his family, the one thing that Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis cares most about is the Green Bay Packers, who are quarterbacked by Jordan Love.

Despite growing up in Chicago, Davis has always been a huge Packers fan, whether it is Aaron Rodgers or Love quarterbacking the team.

Davis loves the Packers so much that it often affects his mood going into and coming out of Lakers games. So naturally, Davis was all smiles after Friday night’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers knowing that Love was in attendance watching him ball out.

Davis led all scorers on the night with 31 points on an efficient 11-of-20 shooting to go along with nine rebounds, one assist and four blocks. Perhaps his biggest score of the night though was when he met Love after the game outside of the Lakers’ locker room and exchanged jerseys:

This appears to have been in the works as Davis had a Lakers jersey with Love’s name on it ready while the Packers quarterback also had a Green Bay jersey with the big man’s name on it ready.

What made both players even more excited was that they exchanged game-worn jerseys. Davis gave Love the one he was wearing in the win over the 76ers. To return the favor, Love had a jersey of his own for Davis and made sure to point out the grass stains to prove it was used in a game.

There are celebrities watching Davis and the Lakers at every home game at Crypto.com Arena, but the fact that Love is the quarterback of his favorite team made this one extra special for the nine-time All-Star.

Considering Love brought the Lakers some good luck in their win, perhaps he will be back out for another game later this year once the NFL season has concluded. Love grew up nearby in Bakersfield, so it’s reasonable to believe that he is a Lakers fan and enjoyed being at the game and meeting Davis just as much as the center enjoyed it.

Jordan Love & Packers are on bye week

The reason that Jordan Love was able to attend the Lakers’ game on Friday night to watch Anthony Davis despite it being the middle of his season is because the Packers are currently on a bye.

They sit firmly in the NFC playoff mix at 6-3 so Davis is surely hoping that the bye week will rejuvenate Love and the Packers for the home stretch of the regular season in order to make a playoff push.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!