Lakers Video: Anthony Davis Talks Championship, Kobe Bryant & More On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

There is perhaps no one happier about the Los Angeles Lakers 17th championship than Anthony Davis, who played a remarkable postseason and removed a lot of doubts about his ability to show up in the biggest moments.

Beyond that, Davis was able to win a championship for Kobe Bryant, something he’s been set on doing since the Lakers legend’s tragic death in January.

Since Sunday night, when L.A. defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, it has been a non-stop party for the players and staff on the Lakers. In between all of that, Davis and others have found time to make various media appearances.

Jared Dudley was a guest on the “Bill Simmons Podcast,” head coach Frank Vogel appeared on “The Lowe Post” with Zach Lowe, and Davis was interviewed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Davis spoke with Kimmel about a number of topics in his seven minutes, from Bryant and his friendship to the bubble and the recent celebrations that have taken place.

Davis began by talking about Bryant and the beginning of their bond during the 2012 Summer Olympic Games. Bryant took Davis under his wing that year and mentored him about being a young star in the NBA, and it seems as though winning this championship for him was a personal mission.

Kimmel then transitioned to discuss the emotions Davis felt when he finally won his first championship after years of postseason struggles. Davis credited part of his emotions to being able to win in front of his dad, who joined him in the bubble.

The two also mentioned postgame celebrations, when the team now-famously left Quinn Cook at the arena when getting on the bus to go back to the hotel.

Finally, Kimmel brought up the free agency question, one Davis will have to hear for a while until a final decision is made. The two laughed it off, with Kimmel doing what he could to convince Davis to stay in L.A. long term.

Davis taking time to figure out free agency

While everyone, from Lakers teammates to Kimmel, are waiting on the edge of their seat for Davis’ free agency decision, there’s a long way to go before that becomes known. Davis himself still seems undecided on his next move.

“I had a great time in L.A. this first year. This has been nothing but joy, nothing but amazement,” he said. “Over the next couple of months, we’ll figure it out. I mean, I’m not 100% sure, but that’s why my agent is who he is and we’ll discuss it and figure it out.”

