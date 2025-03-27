Video

Lakers Video: Austin Reaves Executes Gender Reveal For Brother Spencer

Ron Gutterman
3 Min Read
Austin Reaves, Lakers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 26: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers on March 26, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers got a thrilling win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Lakers fans around the world tuned in to see Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves try to end a three-game skid, and doing so with a LeBron buzzer-beater.

But Reaves’ family — mainly his brother Spencer Reaves — was watching for an entirely different reason. While of course Austin’s family is going to watch him play, especially in a national TV game, they were watching specifically to see what type of shoes he was wearing.

This is because Austin agreed weeks ago that, on Wednesday night, the shoes he was wearing would indicate whether Spencer and his wife would be having a boy or a girl:

Spencer and his wife will be having a girl, as indicated by Austin’s pink shoes. Spencer responded to the idea and was so happy to see his brother on board with the plan:

Austin and his brother have shown a very close relationship over the years. Spencer has been a vocal supporter of Austin as he worked his way up the ladder within the Lakers rotation. When he went from two-way to standard deal to regular rotation player to starter and now legitimate third option, Spencer has been there the whole way. He’s even done this while pursuing his own pro basketball career overseas.

And this was a wholesome way for Austin to show support back to his brother, helping to announce the news that he and his wife will be bringing a girl into the world.

LeBron James: Clicking with Austin Reaves & Luka Doncic key

LeBron James spoke about a myriad of topics during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, but one of the biggest things was what he felt needed to happen for the Lakers to be successful this season. And without hesitation, he said that one of the biggest factors is his ability to click with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as a trio.

The three, statistically, have not been very effective when sharing the floor together. And that absolutely needs to change if the Lakers are going to compete for an NBA championship this season.

By Ron Gutterman
