Lakers Video: Austin Reaves Executes Gender Reveal For Brother Spencer

The Los Angeles Lakers got a thrilling win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Lakers fans around the world tuned in to see Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves try to end a three-game skid, and doing so with a LeBron buzzer-beater.

But Reaves’ family — mainly his brother Spencer Reaves — was watching for an entirely different reason. While of course Austin’s family is going to watch him play, especially in a national TV game, they were watching specifically to see what type of shoes he was wearing.

This is because Austin agreed weeks ago that, on Wednesday night, the shoes he was wearing would indicate whether Spencer and his wife would be having a boy or a girl:

Spencer and his wife will be having a girl, as indicated by Austin’s pink shoes. Spencer responded to the idea and was so happy to see his brother on board with the plan:

Appreciate you! We didn’t know Austin would be so pumped to do this. He’s known for weeks. Maybe he got Luka on board as well with his shoes tonight 😉 https://t.co/dNj5z9ITc0 — Spencer Reaves (@SpencerReaves31) March 27, 2025

Austin and his brother have shown a very close relationship over the years. Spencer has been a vocal supporter of Austin as he worked his way up the ladder within the Lakers rotation. When he went from two-way to standard deal to regular rotation player to starter and now legitimate third option, Spencer has been there the whole way. He’s even done this while pursuing his own pro basketball career overseas.

And this was a wholesome way for Austin to show support back to his brother, helping to announce the news that he and his wife will be bringing a girl into the world.

LeBron James: Clicking with Austin Reaves & Luka Doncic key

LeBron James spoke about a myriad of topics during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, but one of the biggest things was what he felt needed to happen for the Lakers to be successful this season. And without hesitation, he said that one of the biggest factors is his ability to click with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as a trio.

The three, statistically, have not been very effective when sharing the floor together. And that absolutely needs to change if the Lakers are going to compete for an NBA championship this season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!