Lakers Video: Austin Reaves Gifts Shoes To Fans After Losing ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’

After signing with the Los Angeles Lakers as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Austin Reaves quickly rose up through the ranks of the organization to become a fan favorite.

Reaves went from being on a two-way contract to a standard contract, then from a bench player to a starter. After his breakout 2023 season, he earned a new four-year, $54 million contract with the Lakers over the summer with the organization envisioning him as their third star along with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Everything that has come Reaves’ way has been earned, whether it be the new contract with the Lakers, a shoe deal with Rigorer or playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup last summer.

He recently did not earn a pair of his shoes, however. Before the Lakers’ game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night, Reaves was having fun with some fans sitting above the Lakers’ tunnel. Reaves bet his shoes in a game of ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ and after losing, he kept his promise and made the fans’ day:

Certified good guy 🥹 pic.twitter.com/mzLurz7mwn — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2024

These are the type of things that make Reaves a fan favorite as he has always appreciated the support he has received and tried to give it right back.

Coming from a small town in Arkansas and going undrafted, Reaves has gotten a taste of fame since joining the Lakers although it clearly hasn’t changed who he is as a person.

Austin Reaves believe Lakers are starting to build momentum

Although the Lakers have hovered around .500 for a majority of the regular season, they have begun playing better basketball in recent weeks.

After the win over the Bulls, Reaves discussed the momentum the team was starting to build going into a very important road trip.

“Being home all month was nice. Obviously there was games in that 10 games where we feel like we could’ve won, should’ve won,” Reaves said. “But to play the way we played tonight, other than a little bit in the fourth quarter, gives us a lot of momentum going into this road trip.

“It’s something that we really needed after the loss the other night against the Clippers. I thought we played super hard, just didn’t really make shots, couldn’t get stops. But being home is always good. Having a winning record through that 10-game stretch, wish it was better, but this one was big tonight to get some momentum going into the road trip.”

