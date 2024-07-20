Lakers Video: Austin Reaves Includes LeBron James & Anthony Davis In Personal Team USA Starting Five

Team USA is gearing up for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris later this month. Exhibition games against some of the countries they’ll face in the Olympics have been a major part of that preparation, and head coach Steve Kerr is using that time to formulate a starting lineup. He has tried many combinations, with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry being among the few regulars.

Kerr has tried several options including Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker and even Jrue Holiday. He has yet to try the other Lakers star, Anthony Davis, in the starting unit, but it feels as though that would be a logical next step.

Austin Reaves, who has previously played for Team USA, gave his thoughts as to who should be the starting five from the talented 12-man roster representing the country this year, via CBS Sports on Instagram:

James, Curry, Davis, Embiid and Booker is one of many intriguing options that Team USA could go with once the Olympics begin. That lineup has elite perimeter shooting and scoring with Curry and Booker, elite playmaking with James and Curry, is dominant in the paint with Embiid and Davis and should be able to defend the rim with ease.

Perimeter defense might be the one flaw of that group, as Curry and Booker could struggle with the physicality of FIBA play rules. However, it’s still an incredibly talented unit that could easily win the gold for the United States.

Kerr is in a fortunate position where he should be able to help lead Team USA to the gold regardless of his lineup combinations. This is one of the deepest and most talented 12-man units that could have possibly been assembles.

Kevin Durant speaks about LeBron James

LeBron James was already voted as the team’s best overall player by an anonymous player poll among the team done by The Athletic. He is entering his 22nd season — an unprecedented figure — but is still finding ways to be at the top of his game and be a leader for other veterans around him.

Kevin Durant spoke about what makes James such an effective leader for the Team USA roster and what he believes it says about his status as one the best players of all time.

