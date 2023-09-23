Lakers Video: Austin Reaves Makes Appearance At Sneaker Con To Meet Fans & Promote Rigorer ‘AR1’

A lot has been made of Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves’ offseason due to his impressive accomplishments in a couple months span. He was able to earn a new contract, represent Team USA for the first time and even released his own signature shoe with the Chinese shoe company Rigorer.

Reaves joins the handful of NBA players with their own signature shoes, this one being extra impressive considering he went undrafted just two years ago. Reaves’ sophomore season with the Lakers opened eyes across the world and now he will look to build off that in Year 3.

In the meantime though, there have been two releases of the Rigorer AR1 with the ‘Ice Cream’ and ‘Stars & Stripes’ colorways, which sold out instantly and are currently being resold at above retail price. With more releases on the way, it has been an impressive launch for Reaves’ debut signature shoe and he made an appearance at Sneaker Con in Los Angeles to celebrate the release, plus meet the fans and sign shoes for those who were lucky to get them, via KICKS CREW:

Sneaker Con Los Angeles Recap! Take a look at some of our highlights with Austin Reaves, and thank you to everyone who came by the KICKS CREW booth and showed support! Stay tuned for more AR1 releases 👀 pic.twitter.com/CbrI35emJP — KICKS CREW (@kickscrew) September 19, 2023

These releases of the AR1s drop exclusively on KICKS CREW and are limited releases as well, causing the fast sell out times. Rigorer and Reaves saw an opportunity to collaborate with KICKS CREW to be a partner in providing these shoes all around the world so everyone can get their hands on them.

The Arkansas native is getting a taste of what it is like being in the spotlight by recently hosting a basketball camp in L.A. and now making an appearance at Sneaker Con. Looking at the turnouts for both events, they have been remarkable and deserving, reflecting on Reaves’ journey getting to where he is today.

It has been an eventful and busy offseason for the Lakers guard, but training camp is steadily approaching and the NBA season is going to kick off before you know it. Reaves has certainly gained some notoriety this past season and the expectation is for him to continue to build off of that and become a vital piece of the Lakers organization for years to come.

Reaves excited for versatility Wood will bring to Lakers

Ahead of the start of training camp, the Lakers filled their final roster spot by signing veteran center Christian Wood. As someone who can space the floor, Wood will bring versatility to the Lakers, which Reaves is excited about.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!