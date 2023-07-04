Lakers Video: Austin Reaves Posts Mixtape To Celebrate Being ‘Laker For Life’

The Los Angeles Lakers made it a point heading into free agency that retaining their players was the top priority. They proved it by bringing back nearly all of their major free agents, including the signing of Austin Reaves to a four-year, $56 million contract.

Reaves’ deal was the maximum that the Lakers could legally offer, and while there were rumors that he may receive a larger offer from another team, the threat of the Lakers matching was enough to keep other teams at bay. Now, Reaves is back long-term in L.A.

The third-year Lakers guard has long said he wants to stay with the organization for as long as possible, even saying he’d like to be in L.A. for his entire career. And to celebrate the four-year contract, Reaves took to Instagram with a hype video:

Included in the video are some of Reaves’ best highlights from his first two campaigns with the Lakers. It includes a crossover and layup against Giannis Antetokounmpo, big makes from the Lakers postseason victories against the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors, and some crafty finishes at the rim.

Reaves has already endeared himself to Lakers fans with his high-IQ style of play and his ability to impact the game alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Now, for potentially the next four years and beyond, Reaves figures to be a building block for the Lakers.

This video serves as a signal of his excitement to be a part of the Lakers culture for years to come. And it starts by improving on a team that made the Western Conference Finals in 2023.

Lakers reportedly running more offense through Reaves

Now that the Lakers have 13 of their 15 roster spots filled by impending signees, they can begin to gameplan for the 2023-24 season. One change that they may have already committed to is the increased role of Reaves as a facilitator.

Reaves flashed some serious ability to lead an offense during James’ stint with a foot injury, and it is now believed that Reaves can be a legitimate point guard option. Reportedly, the coaching staff is planning on having Reaves take a larger role with the ball in his hands.

This could mean more off-ball work for D’Angelo Russell and Gabe Vincent, who both have stretches of excellence as catch and shoot players. But it never hurts to have a handful of point guard options at the ready.

