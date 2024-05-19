Lakers Video: Bronny James Challenges LeBron James To 1v1 Game

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ oldest son Bronny James had a health scare last summer, suffering from cardiac arrest while training at USC.

It presented a challenging time for both Bronny and his family, but thankfully, he was able to make a full recovery.

Now, the 19-year-old is making his way through the NBA Draft process and impressing scouts during his workouts at the combine, potentially raising his draft stock. While there was some pessimism that he would actually get drafted, as time passes it seems Bronny will ultimately get selected.

A plus during this combine is that media can interview these incoming prospects and Bronny did a fun Q&A where he said that he would challenge LeBron to a game of one-on-one since they haven’t played against each other in a while, via Bleacher Report:

Bronny vs. LeBron 1v1 coming soon? 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/9xKiWSb67a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 17, 2024

It seems like a no-brainer for Bronny as his dad is one of the greatest ever to play in the NBA, which could serve as a test for the former USC Trojan. As he progresses through draft workouts and perhaps gets drafted, it will be intriguing to see if this matchup takes place in the league.

However, a notion that the 6’1″ guard wants to dismiss is that it’s a necessity to play with his dad in the NBA. He recently said that his goal is to play in the league, but not necessarily with LeBron. This makes sense as Bronny has been under LeBron’s spotlight ever since he started playing competitively. He wants to make the NBA on his own merit, not just because a team is hoping to lure LeBron.

Nonetheless, with the NBA Draft not until June 26 and 27, there is still a lot of work to do for both scouting departments and hopeful draftees. Hopefully, when it is all set and done, Bronny can play in the NBA and carry out his dreams of playing on a big stage.

Stephen A. Smith believes Mavericks could draft Bronny James

Before the Draft Combine, the obvious assumption was the Lakers drafting the Bronny James to appease LeBron and get him to re-sign with L.A. this summer. However, as time has passed, it seems more and more teams are becoming intrigued with Bronny’s skillset.

A team that is being linked is another Western Conference team, the Dallas Mavericks. Stephen A. Smith of ESPN believes that Dallas could potentially swoop in and draft Bronny with a possibility of luring LeBron to sign with them. On the contrary, it seems that whoever drafts Bronny will not get LeBron as a bonus.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!