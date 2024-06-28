Lakers Video: Bronny James & Family Celebrate Being Drafted

On Day 2 of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers finally got the chance to make LeBron James’ dream a reality when they took Bronny James with the No. 55 overall pick.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, Bronny had strong workouts and rose up boards but it felt inevitable that he would end up on the Lakers one way or the other. Now, LeBron and Bronny are officially the first father-son pair to play on the same NBA team and it’ll be fun to watch the duo on the court once the 2024-25 season rolls around.

Although some might feel Bronny was selected because of his ties to his father, the former USC guard showed off great athleticism and defensive instincts during the NBA Combine scrimmages. In workouts, he was reportedly solid going through drills and impressed in interviews.

Getting drafted is an emotional moment for any person and Bronny’s brother Bryce caught the moment the former was selected by the Lakers, via Bleacher Report:

In the short clip, Bronny is seen surrounded by friends and family in a room watching NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum read his name off the card. Once his name is announced, the people in attendance begin to cheer and he is handed a Lakers hat, which he promptly puts on.

Although this has been the expected outcome since Bronny declared for the draft, it still must be a surreal moment for him and his family. Not only does the younger James get to live out his dream of playing in the NBA, he gets to do it alongside his father on the most historic franchise in the league.

While it’s an exciting time for Bronny and his loved ones, he won’t have much time to celebrate it as he’ll now need to get himself ready for the upcoming California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League. However, when he dons the purple and gold for the first time there will no shortage of viewers waiting to see what he does at the professional level.

Rich Paul told teams Lakers’ Bronny James would play in Australia if they drafted him

Bronny James’ strong- pre-draft process had other teams like the Phoenix Suns interested in taking him, but his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports was able to deter them from taking his client by reportedly telling them that he would play in Australia instead.

