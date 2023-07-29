Lakers Video: Bronny James Playing Piano & In Good Spirits After Being Discharged From Hospital

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny finished his senior year at Sierra Canyon High School in 2023 and was a sought-after prospect heading to college. LeBron has been outspoken about wanting to play with his son when he enters the league and that day is inching closer. Bronny decided to stay local for his presumed one and only year of college and committed to USC.

With that decision being made, Bronny had begun working out and practicing at USC to get ready for his first college season, which should be filled with a ton of buzz.

However, on Jul. 25, Bronny unfortunately suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout. He was immediately taken to the hospital and was eventually taken out of ICU in stable condition. Less than 48 hours later, Bronny was discharged from the hospital and LeBron now took to Instagram to show that his son is back home and in good spirits playing piano:

It was an unexpected and scary accident for Bronny, who was simply gearing up for his season with USC. But, it was huge sigh of relief for him to spend less than two days in the hospital and be able to return home with no complications. There has been no update on whether this incident will impact his basketball career, but right now the sole focus is having the 18-year-old rest and take it easy for however long is deemed necessary.

When the incident occurred, there was an outpour of support from prominent figures in the NBA world with some legends like Magic Johnson sending their well wishes. With Bronny back home and showcasing his musical talents, it seems that he is in good spirits and undeterred by what happened on his road to recovery.

James thanks everyone for prayers & support following Bronny’s incident

With the unexpected news of LeBron’s son suffering a cardiac arrest, there was endless amount of support and prayers sent to Bronny and the James family. LeBron acknowledged and appreciated all the well wishes sent to his son during his time in the hospital, taking to social media to express thanks.

It is hard to imagine the feelings and emotions that the James family is having, but thankfully everything seemingly turned out for the best.

