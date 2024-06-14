Lakers Video: Bronny James Pre-Draft Workout

One of the more intriguing prospects to monitor leading up to the 2024 NBA Draft has been Bronny James, the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Bronny declared for the draft despite playing limited minutes during his freshman season at USC due to a heart issue.

While he will likely need a couple of years of developing before making an impact at the NBA level, it’s still possible and likely that Bronny will get drafted somewhere in the second round. The James camp has put put messaging that LeBron will not necessarily be joining whatever team drafts Bronny as was previously stated, but some teams still might give it a shot.

The Lakers are of course one of the teams that could draft Bronny. They met with him at the NBA Draft Combine and then watched him work out at their facility during the annual Klutch Pro Day.

And now it appears they have brought Bronny in for a private pre-draft workout, per Dan Woike of the L.A. Times:

James worked out for the Lakers on Thursday, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly. His athleticism, defensive potential and shooting at the Chicago draft combine have interested the Lakers, who could help make history by pairing him with his father, should LeBron James remain on the team (he can opt out and become a free agent this summer).

Here is video proof that Bronny was at the Lakers’ facility working out for the team:

Bronny James spotted at the Lakers pre draft workout pic.twitter.com/ZKphHxdbo3 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) June 14, 2024

The Lakers currently own the No. 17 overall pick in the first round and the No. 55 overall pick in the second round of the NBA Draft. It’s unlikely that Bronny goes in the first round but he may also not make it all the way to 55, so the Lakers may need to trade up or buy another second round pick if they want to draft him.

With LeBron’s contract situation still up in the air, it would certainly be in the Lakers’ best interest to try to add Bronny if it does not take too many resources to do so.

Bronny James may work out for other teams

It was recently reported that Bronny James may only work out for the Lakers and Phoenix Suns during the pre-draft process, but his camp may now be willing to expand that to other teams.

