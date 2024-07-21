Lakers Video: Bronny James Ranks His Favorite NBA Players Of All-Time

This summer featured a historic moment for the Los Angeles Lakers as they drafted Bronny James at pick No. 55, the son of their star LeBron James. When they take the floor together they will be the first father-son duo in the NBA, creating a legendary upcoming season for L.A.

However, one can argue that for Bronny to be on the same team as his father could create plenty of distractions as well. This will be something worth monitoring through his rookie season as he continues to develop as a 19-year-old guard.

While unrealistic expectations are going to be placed on Bronny given his name and the team he is playing for, hopefully he can focus on basketball and develop accordingly. But for him to live his dream of playing in the NBA is cool, and the former USC Trojan is going to play against some great players throughout his career.

As he prepares for this upcoming season through Summer League, Bronny ranked his favorite NBA players of all-time, one of which includes LeBron, via ClutchPoints and ESPN:

Bronny James ranks his favorite NBA players of all time 👀 ⭐️ LeBron James

⭐️ Steph Curry

⭐️ Kyrie Irving

⭐️ Kevin Durant

⭐️ Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Thoughts? 🤔 (via @espn)pic.twitter.com/KM2eLKWntJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 14, 2024

This is a solid lineup that he put together with LeBron, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. That’s especially the case with his father having some iconic battles against Durant and Curry in the NBA Finals during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But there are also rising stars and new faces beginning to make their way to the top of the food chain. Edwards and Gilgeous-Alexander are beginning to become prominent stars and gaining plenty of fans, including Bronny.

An interesting wrinkle is that Bronny could spend time guarding some of these players that he named, whether it be during his rookie season or somewhere down the line. With a reputation as a point-of-attack defender coming into the league, when that opportunity comes it will be interesting to see if Bronny can hold his own.

JJ Redick gives Bronny James advice on dealing with criticism

Next season is an important one with a new head coach coming in with JJ Redick as he searches to improve this Lakers team. But he also has to lean into developing players, like Bronny James and Dalton Knecht.

There is going to be pressure on LeBron’s son whether it be with the Lakers or the South Bay Lakers, however, Redick gave Bronny advice on how to deal with criticism during his rookie season.

