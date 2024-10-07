Lakers Video: Bronny & LeBron James Make History Sharing Floor Together For First Time

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has made it clear for a while now that playing with his son Bronny in the NBA is a dream of his.

That dream finally came to fruition this offseason when the Lakers drafted Bronny out of USC with the 55th overall pick in the second round. Since then, there has been a lot of talk and anticipation about when LeBron and Bronny would actually share the floor together for the first time.

Even though the regular season is still a few weeks away so the official moment will have to wait, it did happen for the first time in a preseason setting to start the second quarter of the Lakers’ contest on Sunday night against the Phoenix Suns:

LeBron James. Bronny James. The father-son duo share the court for the first time together! 👏 pic.twitter.com/93hC7k64gK — NBA (@NBA) October 7, 2024

LeBron and Bronny playing together marks the first time that has happened in NBA history, whether on the same team or as opponents. It has been a long time coming and something that the James family will certainly remember forever.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick won’t forget it either as he discussed before the game how honored he feels to be the person to make that happen.

“It’s surreal. They’re doing 2-on-2 pick-and-rolls together in practice. It will be fun when they’re on the court together. I’m excited about it. I’m very honored that I get to be part of history,” Redick said.

Bronny played the first four minutes of the second quarter, missing his only shot while recording a rebound and three turnovers. He is expected to spend a majority of this season in the G League developing, but Redick clearly wanted to let him and his dad have their moment to get it out of the way early in the second preseason game.

JJ Redick: Bronny & LeBron James will share court ‘sooner rather than later’

It remains to be seen how he will handle it in the regular season, but Redick recently said he expects to get LeBron and Bronny’s first moment out of the way quickly.

“In terms of that moment, yeah we’ve talked about it, and we’ve thought about it and we’ll get it done. don’t want to commit to anything right now but that’s going to happen, and that’s going to happen sooner rather than later.”

That may come on Opening Night, but likely not unless the game is out of reach in one way or another.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!