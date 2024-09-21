Lakers Video: Bryce James Says He Would Beat LeBron James In One-On-One

The Los Angeles Lakers are home to two members of one of the most prolific families in basketball. LeBron James and his son Bronny are both on the active roster in L.A. But that is not the end of the James family tree in professional basketball, as Bryce James is also making a name for himself as a senior in high school.

Bryce is expected to be a star in his own right at the college and NBA level, provided he transitions well between the levels. He is a three-star recruit currently ranked 27th among all shooting guards and 18th in California for the 2025 high school class, according to 247 Sports.

One thing that should help him as he enters his senior season, makes his college decision and goes beyond that level is his confidence. He spoke about his relationship growing up in basketball with his dad, but finished it up by saying he could beat the multi-decade superstar in one-on-one:

"Who do you think would win 1 on 1, you or your dad?" "Me." Bryce is coming for LeBron's throne 😆 pic.twitter.com/WmXfWQtIkA — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) September 19, 2024

Bryce and LeBron have certainly played one-on-one together a few times over the years, especially once Bryce got to high school and started receiving national attention. And while it’s possible that his dad let him have a few wins here and there, perhaps Bryce really is able to beat perhaps the greatest player of all time in a pick-up game.

LeBron’s second son is about two years away from being able to enter the NBA ranks. And perhaps if his dad is still there when that happens, we might be able to get a more public rematch to prove this theory.

LeBron James discusses appreciation of playing with Bronny

LeBron James playing with Bryce in the NBA is extremely unlikely at this rate, as it would require the former committing to at least three more NBA seasons and latter getting somehow drafted to whatever team his dad is on. However, getting the chance to play with Bronny has already shifted his perspective.

He said that playing with his son and seeing him in practices and in the training room doing his own thing has helped him appreciate the little moments more. LeBron thinks that it will allow him moments to take a step back and enjoy what he’s doing, as opposed to being so engulfed in training and the competition of all of it.

