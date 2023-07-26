Lakers Video: Cam Reddish Showing Off Skills In Summer Pickup Game

Of the new signings the Los Angeles Lakers made this offseason, arguably none are more intriguing than wing Cam Reddish. A former lottery pick who had long been rumored to be a trade target of the franchise, Reddish has all of the tools to be a top flight 3-and-D wing in this league.

So far in stints with the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers, Reddish has shown flashes of what he can offer, particularly as a player who can light up the hoop and get points in bunches. However, he hasn’t been able to consistently put it all together just yet.

The Lakers believe they have the infrastructure to bring the best out of the talented Reddish. And his skills were recently on display during an open gym with trainer Kierre Jordan, via Swish Cultures:

Lakers Cam Reddish was hooping at @KeeTheTrainer runs 🔥 definitely a player to keep an eye on with the Lakers 🎥 @FoulUpThree3 pic.twitter.com/qHte3klEyN — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) July 25, 2023

Within this short video you can see the makings of why Reddish was a lottery pick in 2019. He is a pure scorer who can get buckets at all three levels and is more than capable of creating his own shots against tough defense.

But on this Lakers team with multiple creators on the roster, in particular LeBron James, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell, Reddish will have to fit more into an off-ball role as his chances to create on his own will be limited. His ability to thrive in that role will likely be what decides his role in the rotation.

Reddish will likely be battling it out with second-year guard Max Christie for that backup wing spot and it is no secret what Darvin Ham expects. First and foremost Reddish will have to defend at a high level, along with accepting and thriving in that offensive role where he won’t always have the ball in his hands.

The talent is clearly there for Reddish and if the Lakers can unlock that, it will only raise this team’s ceiling even higher.

Cam Reddish details what he will bring to the Lakers

And for his part, Reddish is excited to show the Lakers what he is bringing to the table as well, noting his toughness and winning mentality as things he will provide to this team.

In order for the Lakers to take that next step they will need every player at their best and Reddish believes he can be a crucial element to the success of this team.

