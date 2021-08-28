Lakers Video: Carmelo Anthony Teams With Trae Young, Bradley Beal & 2 Chainz In Open Run

The Los Angeles Lakers brought in a number of players this offseason in order to bring them back a championship and one of the biggest names now in Purple and Gold is Carmelo Anthony.

The future Hall of Famer has been linked to the Lakers in the past, but the two sides never came together until now.

With the pressure on for the Lakers to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of the season, all of the players are hard at work this offseason preparing for the long road ahead. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have been seen working out with assistant Phil Handy while Talen Horton-Tucker has been tearing it up in some Chicago Pro-Ams.

Anthony is looking to finally add that elusive NBA Championship to his resume and is putting in work to accomplish that goal as well, being seen briefly in this clip of an open run teaming with Trae Young, Bradley Beal and rapper 2 Chainz, via Taylor Rooks of Turner Sports:

Trae + Melo + Bradley Beal on the same team at Drew Hanlen’s run in LA. 2chainz with the bucket pic.twitter.com/kFkttcYkoD — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 26, 2021

There isn’t much to be gleamed from this clip about how Anthony looks as he simply throws a pass back to Trae Young who, admittedly, looks just fine. Meanwhile, 2 Chainz basically adopted the Carmelo Anthony offseason workout look with a hoodie and Lakers shorts.

But this does show that Anthony is working with the best in order to be ready for this season and the Lakers will need him to be great in his role. Carmelo has done an excellent job at adjusting his game to fit a role over the past couple of seasons and doing that again in L.A. will go a long way towards allowing him to finally win his first NBA Championship.

Dwight Howard can’t wait to play with greats on Lakers roster

Anthony is one of many big names on this Lakers roster filled with future Hall of Famers. Whether it will all come together is anyone’s guess, but Dwight Howard can’t wait to be on the floor with this team.

“It will be crazy,” Howard said. “It’s something that’s really hard to fathom, just imagine seeing all of us on the floor at the same time. Not on the All-Star team, not on the Olympic team, not for a charity game, but for an actual season, all of us will be together. So I think that’s gonna be great. All our guys are hungry, we want to win, we want to stay in the best shape as possible, so I think it’s gonna be an awesome time this year just having everybody on the floor practicing, going hard, understanding that it’s only one mission and that’s to win the championship.”

