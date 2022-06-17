Lakers Video: Carmelo Anthony Works Out With Son Kiyan
(Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

As Carmelo Anthony heads into his 20th NBA season, he begins to look for other ways to share his basketball knowledge rather than just coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers as he draws closer to retirement.

The four-time Olympic Gold Medalist highlighted his offseason by showcasing his 6-foot-3-inch son Kiyan in a workout clip on the court with NBA skills coach Chris Brickley at his New York City facility.

The workout included the seven-time NBA All-Star and his 15-year-old son going through a series of drills that replicate the masterful perimeter game of Carmelo. With the emphasis on footwork, a quick jump-shot, and the mid-range game for Kiyan, adopting these high-level skills to his arsenal will hopefully set him up for a successful long-term career like his father:

With Kiyan being one of the popular recruits for the 2025 recruiting class, he will continue to put his game on notice for college scouts to see as he develops into an elite point guard for Christ The King Regional High School, one of the most respected basketball schools in New York.

Time is on the Anthony family’s side when it comes to the future of Kiyan’s basketball career post-high school. As more of a variety of opportunities to get to the NBA arise for young talent, questions of which route he will take to get on an NBA roster will be interesting to see.

Knicks could look to bring Anthony back in free agency

Carmelo heads into free agency this offseason after his one-year veteran minimum contract with the Lakers expired. The 38-year-old forward is still searching for his first NBA Finals appearance as his playing career is coming to a close with each year.

With the Lakers starting fresh with new head coach, Darvin Ham, is it unclear whether or not the front office or Anthony himself wants to play for the Purple and Gold again next season. One team that has surfaced to be a potential suitor for Anthony is his former team in the New York Knicks.

A reunion in the Big Apple will bring closure to Knicks fans, but the uncertainty of the route Anthony will go this upcoming free agent period leaves all options on the table.

