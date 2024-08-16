Lakers Video: Crypto.com Arena Unveils New Scoreboard To Celebrate 25th Anniversary

The 2024-25 season is still months away for the Los Angeles Lakers, but the recent release of the schedule makes it feel like it’s just around the corner.

The Lakers, once again, are featured heavily on national television and will be included in some of the league’s most marquee matchups. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are coming off a successful 2024 Olympics run where they helped USA Basketball take home the gold, and will look to claim another playoff spot and hopefully make an earnest run at another title.

Crypto.com Arena will surely be electric when Los Angeles hits the floor as it has been in years past. The venue is home to several sports teams, including the Lakers, and has hosted numerous important games and events throughout the years.

To commemorate its 25th anniversary, the arena announced it will be unveiling a new scoreboard, via Crypto.com Arena’s X account:

As we prepare to celebrate our 25th anniversary, behold https://t.co/mht717xyVs Arena’s stunning new centerpiece! The 5,500-square-foot, six-display configuration features 41.7 million pixels and will bring fans even closer to the action. @Lakers @LAKings @LASparks pic.twitter.com/ZNf1gxTqsp — Crypto.com Arena (@cryptocomarena) August 15, 2024

The video opens with a rendering of the previous scoreboard that was 48 feet wide and 22 feet tall and then flips to the new scoreboard which is noticeably larger, measuring in at 51 feet wide and 31 feet tall. Daktronics manufactured and installed the new scoreboard, replacing the old one which served the arena for 14 years. The main display wraps around the board and is measured at 27 feet high, while the circumference is 170.5 feet around.

It’s quite an impressive display that now hands over center court and will make its in-arena debut when the Los Angeles Sparks host the New York Liberty. Crypto.com Arena was sorely in need of some technological improvements and the new scoreboard fits the bill.

With so many stars convening under one roof for games, the display should be a welcomed addition for all the teams and fans in attendance. For a franchise like the Lakers, the scoreboard looks and feels more appropriate.

Lakers to retire Michael Cooper’s No. 21 jersey during the 2024-25 season

Los Angeles has been fortunate enough to see some of the best players suit up in the purple and gold as several of them have their jerseys hanging in the rafters. The Lakers announced that another name will join them as Michael Cooper is set to have his No. 21 jersey retired on Jan. 13 against the San Antonio Spurs.

