Lakers Video: Crypto.com Arena Unveils Renamed Kobe Bryant Entrance

The Los Angeles Lakers honored late legend Kobe Bryant last week by unveiling the second of three statues outside of Crypto.com Arena. The first statue was in reference to Bryant’s No. 8 era, the third will be a nod to No. 24 but the second was a family matter with a tribute to Kobe’s daughter, Gianna Bryant.

The statue shows Kobe and Gianna sitting alongside one another, repurposing the photo of the two taking in an NBA game just weeks before both tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020. Since then, the Lakers organization has done everything in their power to honor Kobe’s contributions to the franchise and his family.

So the second statue was a precursor to this week’s tribute. Crypto.com Arena opted to rename the 11th street entrance as the “Kobe Bryant entrance,” they announced on social media:

🚪Kobe Bryant Entrance 🚪 Our 11th Street entrance has been renamed in honor of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/TOhOMwKmRO — Crypto.com Arena (@cryptocomarena) August 5, 2024

Just one walk through both the outside and inside of Crypto.com Arena can show exactly the impact that Bryant has had on the Lakers franchise. Twenty seasons as a player with five championships and four years of being a phenomenal ambassador in his post-playing career have made him an essential part of the Lakers identity.

Fans can now stop and see the first two Bryant statues on their way to the Kobe Bryant entrance to take their seats in the arena, look up and see both of Bryant’s retired jerseys hanging in the rafters. At every step, they’ll see the Lakers legend and what he has been for L.A.

Jaylen Brown includes Kobe Bryant in all-time starting five

The Lakers are one of the greatest franchises in the history of sports with some of the greatest NBA players of all-time donning the purple and gold. Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James, just to name a few, will all go down in history as Laker greats.

As such, when people name their all-time starting fives, it is nearly impossible to do so without having a Lakers player in the lineup. Even Jaylen Brown, member of the rival Boston Celtics and current NBA Finals MVP, had to name a couple of Lakers on his list.

Brown recently listed his all-time starting five,naming Lakers legends Bryant and James next to Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Bill Russell.

