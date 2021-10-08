Lakers Video: Current & Former Franchise Greats Appear In NBA’s 75th Anniversary Ad

The upcoming 2021-22 NBA season is shaping up to be an exciting one with several contenders to go along with more competitive conferences. The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the few favorites to win the 2022 NBA Finals, especially after they added Russell Westbrook to the superstar tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

However, looming in the East are the Brooklyn Nets who have their own three-headed monster of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

All eyes will be on these two heavyweights throughout the year, and it makes for an exciting subplot as the NBA celebrates its 75th anniversary. The league has been fortunate to grow each and every year since its inception and basketball today is a global sport that has only grown in popularity.

In commemoration of its 75th anniversary, the NBA released a video ad and the Lakers both old and current were well-represented throughout, via the NBA’s official Twitter:

Michael B. Jordan is seen in the ad driving a bus through memory lane where the first stop is a scene featuring Magic Johnson and Larry Bird waving hello across the way. Along the drive, Russell Westbrook makes an appearance, to which Jordan calls him the best-dressed player in the league.

As the video unfolds, more current and former stars make their way on screen but viewers are treated to a funny scene where Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is teaching Dirk Nowitzki how to shoot his patented skyhook. More entertaining sequences occur before viewers see Devin Booker pull up to a Kobe Bryant mural and pays his respect with a salute.

Immediately after the moving moment, LeBron James does his signature ritual before games, throwing seeds into the ground as a reference to moving the game forward for the next generation. Toward the end of the video, Jerry West is seen playing chess with a puppet, and Anthony Davis crosses up the L.A. Clippers mascot for a jump shot. Carmelo Anthony also makes a brief cameo when he is seen walking down the sidewalk.

It was a well-done tribute to the league and its history and fans should be even more excited for the upcoming season.

Carmelo Anthony preaching patience for Lakers

So far through two preseason games, the Lakers have looked disorganized but that was to be expected. As a veteran, Anthony understands things will take time and he preached patience as the team figures things out.

