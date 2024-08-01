Lakers Video: Dalton Knecht & Blake Hinson Compete In Connect 4

In back-to-back NBA Drafts, the Los Angeles Lakers were presented with an opportunity to draft a lottery-level prospect at No. 17. Last year, L.A. opted not to select Cam Whitmore, but this time they did not blink when Dalton Knecht fell to them.

Seeing how this Lakers team is wanting to compete in a compact Western Conference while also wanting to develop young talent can definitely present some challenges. Going in two different directions at the same time can create mixed perceptions, but as a 23-year-old, Knecht has an opportunity to get a spot in the rotation and contribute right away..

After an impressing Summer League and wearing the No. 4, Knecht already received a popular nickname in Knecht 4. Yet, he has to live up to that name and faced off against two-way forward Blake Hinson in the game Connect 4. The former Tennessee Volunteer ended up beating Hinson in two consecutive games:

Earned the nickname ✔️ pic.twitter.com/EXBgYO68AG — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 30, 2024

Whenever Knecht creates a highlight during his rookie season, that nickname will be mentioned, especially if he has a four-point play. Considering how he is now in the L.A. spotlight, it could become overwhelming for a rookie to receive that kind of attention.

But Knecht knows what his job is and what is expected playing for the Lakers. For a rookie to recognize that is crucial because his skillset is of use for head coach JJ Redick as he wants to use movement shooters.

Seeing how Knecht took advantage of his reps in Summer League, there could be some early momentum in him competing for a rotation spot. But should there be injuries to the backcourt, the four-year college player may receive minutes regardless to get L.A. through the regular season.

He is believed to be one of the more NBA-ready players in this draft class and will get a chance to prove that right away.

Dalton Knecht remembers all players taken ahead of him in 2024 NBA Draft

When heading into Day 1 of the 2024 NBA Draft, many did not expect Dalton Knecht to fall to the Lakers with the 17th pick. Nonetheless, he comes into a situation where he can help right away and is happy about that although he also remembers all the players taken ahead of him as he prepares for his first season in the NBA.

Having that extra motivation should be good for Knecht and the Lakers as he begins his pro career.

