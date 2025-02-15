Lakers Video: Dalton Knecht Shines In Rising Stars Challenge To Advance To NBA All-Star Game

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht participated in the Castrol Rising Stars Game during NBA All-Star Weekend on Friday night at Chase Center.

This year, the winner of the tournament gets to advance and play in the actual NBA All-Star Game on Sunday under its new four-team format. That certainly gave extra motivation to the young starts in the Rising Stars Game, looking to showcase their talents on a national stage.

Knecht was drafted to Team C, coached by Golden State Warriors legend Chris Mullins, and they picked up an easy 40-34 over Tim Hardaway’s team in their opening game.

It was a really solid showing for Knecht, who began the game with a triple and also had a thunderous dunk, finishing with seven points, four rebounds and four assists on 3-of-5 shooting.

Dalton Knecht gets things started for Team C! 👌 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/srZmnZbxSP — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) February 15, 2025

Is it too late for Dalton Knecht to enter the dunk contest? (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/Y24Tdd02xD — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) February 15, 2025

Knecht’s team advanced to the championship round against the G League team, which was a game to 25.

Unlike the first game, Team C got off to a slow start and were forced to come back. Knecht led the way though with five straight points and a steal to get up the winning bucket in a 25-14 victory over the G League team.

Dalton Knecht helped Team C win the #CastrolRisingStars and will now get to play against LeBron James in the All-Star Game. 👀 (via @NBA_Philippines) pic.twitter.com/f1fQ9Hg6TW — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) February 15, 2025

Team C will now move on to Sunday night, where they will take on Shaquille O’Neal’s team in the first round, which is led by Lakers superstar LeBron James, as well as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

Dalton Knecht discusses ‘crazy’ week and desire to just ‘hoop

Dalton Knecht has been through a lot over the last week after being traded to the Charlotte Hornets and then sent back to L.A. with the deal for Mark Williams being rescinded. He’s finally getting the chance to just play basketball though, and Knecht spoke about his desire to move past everything and get back to doing what he loves.

“It felt like a movie. After that game, came back the next day and went to go get some shots up in the gym. Twenty free throws in, I usually always shoot 25 right before I shoot, and Rob called me up there and told me the news. It was hard, got drafted here and L.A. means a lot, so hearing that and then I went over to Charlotte in the morning with one of my guys and got introduced and met all those people. Flew out to Detroit to what was called my debut game, to now I’m flying back to L.A. and Rob called me and said you’re coming back. I was excited to just go out there and hoop no matter where I was going. I just wanted to go hoop. I told that to JJ and Rob. I get it’s a business, so at the end of the day, I told them let’s just go play basketball.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!