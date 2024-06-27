Lakers Video: Dalton Knecht’s First Jersey Was Kobe Bryant Christmas Uniform

The Los Angeles Lakers welcomed their newest member on Wednesday night when they selected Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Knecht was viewed as a potential lottery pick, but ultimately fell to the Lakers, joining the franchise that’s home to one of the all-time great shooting guards in Kobe Bryant.

Knecht has no ties to Los Angeles prior to his being drafted by the Lakers. He was born in North Dakota, went to high school in Colorado along with the first two years of his college career before transferring to Tennessee. However, the Lakers’ massive reach means that just about anyone — regardless of where they grew up — could be a fan of L.A.

That is part of Knecht’s story, as the first jersey he ever owned belonged to the Lakers and Bryant specifically. He spoke about the jersey prior to being drafted by L.A. on draft night, via The Players Tribune:

The current generation of new players are at the tail end of those that grew up watching Bryant on the Lakers. However, Knecht is one of the oldest players from the first round of the 2024 draft at 23 years old.

L.A. debuted their white Christmas jersey that Knecht described in 2012, making the newest Laker 11 years old when the team wore that for the first time. A younger 2024 draftee may have been too young to receive that jersey as a gift.

Knecht now gets to join the franchise of the first jersey he ever owned, and is hopeful to help the Lakers in Year 1 as they try to build a championship-contending roster.

Dalton Knecht calls being drafted by Lakers a dream come true

Knecht was interviewed by ESPN’s Monica McNutt following his selection and called it a dream come true to be drafted by the Lakers.

“It’s a dream come true, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s just a blessing, that’s all I can say. I’m lost for words and I’m ready to get to work.”

Known for his shooting ability, Knecht will have an opportunity to come in and contribute for the Lakers right away as that is a skill they have been missing for years. Knecht is also known as one of the hardest workers in this draft, so he definitely shares some traits for Bryant’s and will hopefully be able to make a similar impact.

