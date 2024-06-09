Lakers Video: Dan Hurley & Luke Murray Attend Billy Joel Concert In New York

While the Los Angeles Lakers await UConn head coach Dan Hurley’s decision in their coaching search, he was enjoying his Saturday night at a Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden in New York along with his wife Andrea and assistant coach Luke Murray.

Hurley became a surprise candidate in the Lakers’ search on Thursday morning with reports indicating that he was actually their top target all along. Things moved quickly from there as he flew out to L.A. on Friday to meet with Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka.

The Lakers were reported to have offered Hurley a contract north of $100 million, but they were not able to close the deal yet as he and his family got on a plane back to the East Coast.

As Hurley continues to mull his decision, he took a night out to clear his mind while listening to Billy Joel in the world’s most famous arena, via Evan Rodriguez of Storrs Central:

Dan Hurley and his wife Andrea looks super happy at the Billy Joel concert tonight at MSG with Coach Luke Murray 👀 (via coachlukemurray/IG) pic.twitter.com/8TY4cpEjsb — Evan Rodriguez (@EvanRodriguezCT) June 9, 2024

The UConn basketball team has a practice scheduled for Monday, so Hurley is expected to make his decision before then and notify his team if he will be staying or leaving to take the Lakers job.

Hurley has spoken recently about his desire to eventually make the jump to the NBA, and this could be the perfect opportunity for him to try to win a championship in L.A. with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

On the other hand, Hurley is coming off back-to-back NCAA Championship seasons and could become the first coach to three-peat since John Wooden if he stays at UConn. It’s understandably a tough decision for Hurley and his family, so it’s good to see that he took a night to get his mind off everything while enjoying some Billy Joel.

Meanwhile, the person who posted the video with Dan Hurley at the concert was Luke Murray, one of his lead assistants at UConn.

According to recent reports, Murray could join Hurley on the Lakers if he decides to come to L.A. should he not be the successor at UConn. Murray is known to be an offensive guru and player development specialist so would be a solid addition, especially for the young players on the Lakers’ roster.

