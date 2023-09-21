Lakers Video: D’Angelo Russell Gifts Custom L.A. Galaxy Jersey To Young Fan

There are few fanbases that can compete with the pure passion that permeates those who root for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers have one of the largest and most rabid fanbases of any franchise in America and those fans often cross over to other Southern California teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Rams and L.A. Galaxy.

This was certainly the case on Wednesday as not only did Jaxson Hayes and Jarred Vanderbilt throw out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium, but D’Angelo Russell was one of four Lakers at Dignity Health Sports Park as the Galaxy hosted Minnesota United FC.

This lead to a beautiful moment as Russell noticed a young fan screaming for him, so the Lakers point guard would sign his custom L.A. Galaxy jersey and give it to the young child, via Lakers on X:

DLo made this fan’s day 🥹 pic.twitter.com/UbY5OnFR4E — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 21, 2023

It was truly a special moment and something that young fan will never forget. Many kids never get the chance to meet their favorite athletes in person so for Russell to go out of his way and gift that young fan something that no one else has is a testament to his character.

Russell wasn’t alone at the Galaxy game as he was joined by a pair of Lakers’ two-way players in Alex Fudge and D’Moi Hodge, as well as Damion Baugh who is with the team on an Exhibit 10 contract, via Lakers on X:

Russell and the rest of the Lakers got to witness a thrilling contest as well with the Galaxy pulling out a 4-3 win thanks to a late goal from reserve Diego Fagundez. It was undoubtedly an exciting night all-around for everyone in attendance.

But focus will soon shift to training camp as the Lakers start preparing for the 2023-24 season and hopefully complete that ultimate goal of bringing home another NBA Championship.

D’Angelo Russell believes ‘sky is the limit’ for Lakers this season

The Lakers had an extremely busy offseason, not only retaining players like Russell and Austin Reaves, but bringing in the likes of Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood. And Russell believes there is nothing this team can’t accomplish.

Russell recently stated the ‘sky is the limit’ for this Lakers team after the moves they made, but only if everyone buys in to their roles and is willing to do whatever is necessary for the team to succeed.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!