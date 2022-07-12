Lakers Video: Daniel Kaluuya, Marcus Rashford & Rashid Johnson Join LeBron James On Latest Episode Of ‘The Shop’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is not only still one of the best basketball players on the planet, but also one of the best businessmen off the court.

James recently became the first active NBA player to become a billionaire, and he has a number of different smart investments over the years to thank for that.

One of those investments was creating the media company Uninterrupted, which allows athletes to speak for themselves and tell their own stories.

As a part of Uninterrupted, James hosts a show called ‘The Shop,’ where he is joined by other celebrities in the barber shop to talk about current sports and pop culture topics.

The next episode is set to premiere on Friday and will feature Daniel Kaluuya, Marcus Rashford and Rashid Johnson along with James and business partners Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera:

Kaluuya is a British actor most known for his roles in ‘Get Out’ and ‘Black Panther’ and he is seen talking about how black actors have to work harder to earn money than others in the trailer.

Rashford is an English soccer player that currently plays for Manchester United and he talked about how taking risks is a necessary part of his job. As an American artist, Johnson talks about how black artists are not responsible for teaching their culture to others.

And then finally, James himself also discussed the current situation of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been stuck in Russia for months after being arrested for drug charges due to having vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage unintentionally.

LeBron said that if he was Griner, he’s not sure if he would come back to the United States due to the country not having her back during this time.

The episode is set to premiere on Friday at 9 a.m. PT and will be on Uninterrupted’s YouTube channel.

LeBron pushing for Lakers to acquire Irving

As far as James’ on-court career goes, he is focused on getting the Lakers back into championship contention in 2022-23.

Perhaps the best path to making that happen is to acquire Kyrie Irving, so it comes as no surprise that James is pushing for the organization to make the trade.

