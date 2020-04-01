Lakers Video: David Blaine Performs Magic Trick At UCLA Health Training Center

The Los Angeles Lakers recently provided some good news after revealing that all players on the roster are currently symptom-free now following a two-week quarantine.

The team is now doing what they can to get back to business as usual under the new restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the league continues to weigh their options to resume the 2019-20 NBA season in a centralized location.

And before the hiatus, magician David Blaine visited the Lakers at the UCLA Health Training Center where he performed one of his tricks, via Twitter:

No one at UCLA Health Training Center could believe their eyes. Don't miss David Blaine's latest special The Magic Way on ABC Network at 10pm PT.

The Lakers had brought Blaine in back in October as part of general manager Rob Pelinka’s ‘Genius Talks’ Series. This segment is part of his latest special ‘The Magic Way’ which airs on ABC on April 1.

The meeting was likely an effort on Pelinka’s part to help the team mesh after experiencing some major turnover during the 2019 NBA offseason. With no shortage of characters on the roster, it is clear the Lakers make for an ideal audience in Blaine’s performance.

Blaine’s visit is indicative of how much the dynamic around this team has changed in recent seasons. Rather than focus on packing in as much practice time as possible like they did under the previous regime, they have seemingly put an emphasis building up the team camaraderie.

This approach has clearly paid huge dividends as the Lakers currently sit atop the Western Conference at 49-14 amidst the ongoing hiatus. More importantly, the chemistry in the locker room remains at an all-time high after opting to keep the roster intact heading into the final stretch of the season.