Lakers Video: DeAndre Jordan Mic’d Up At Practice

Even though he has not been with the team for long, DeAndre Jordan has certainly made his presence felt with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jordan is one of the many veterans on the roster, and while he might have gas in the tank to contribute more on other teams, he has already shown a willingness to accept a lesser role and instead focus on the team’s success. The selfless mindset has permeated throughout the rest of the locker room, though Jordan may be the most prime example of someone who is truly only concerned about winning a title.

While there might not be too many nights where Jordan makes an impact on the floor, he already sounds like someone who will be a big boost to the overall camaraderie and chemistry on the Lakers. Jordan was mic’d up during a recent practice and showed off all sides of his personality, via the Lakers’ official YouTube:

Throughout most of the practice, Jordan can be heard joking around with his teammates as well as members of the coaching staff. His energy and laughter are infectious and he already seems to be building bonds and friendships with everyone. One particular instance worth nothing is his interaction with Carmelo Anthony where the forward is complaining about a whistle to which the center says not to be scared and jokes that the person will still receive a copy of his book.

Aside from the lighthearted moments, Jordan is also seen mentoring Cam Oliver on a defensive assignment, which goes to show that he is looking out for the younger guys on the team. Throughout the scrimmage, Jordan is also incredibly vocal about coverages and communicating with his teammates, two traits that should serve the Lakers well whenever he is out on the floor.

The clip ends on a funnier note as Jordan talks about his disdain for officiating and reveals he would rather mop up sweat than referee an NBA game. Overall, it was a fun look inside a Lakers practice through Jordan’s perspective and one that fans should enjoy before the games start to matter.

DeAndre Jordan downplays potential NBA Finals matchup against Nets

Jordan moved from one contender to another after the Brooklyn Nets bought him out in the summer. As of now, the Lakers and Nets are widely considered to meet in the 2022 NBA Finals, but Jordan made sure to downplay a potential series against his former team.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!