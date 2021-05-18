Lakers Video: Dennis Schroder Explains Why He Won’t Wear Kyrie Irving Shoes Anymore

Somewhat lost amongst all of the concern about the health of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is that the Los Angeles Lakers were also without point guard Dennis Schroder over the last couple of weeks due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. When Davis and James were out, Schroder stepped up in a big way, becoming the team’s primary scorer and playmaker.

One of the games in which he shined the most was arguably the team’s most impressive victory this season, on the road against the Brooklyn Nets. Schroder was unstoppable in that game with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting but played just 20 minutes. The reason he did so was because Schroder, along with Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, was ejected following an altercation between the two.

Now, because of that incident, Schroder revealed in a recent video of his shoe collection on his Youtube page while speaking in German that he will no longer wear Irving’s shoes:

“Kyrie Irving, yeah I have a lot of his shoes, behind the Sprinter, circa 30-40 pairs. Unfortunately, I can’t wear them no more, it’s not possible after what happened in the game. I can not do it, not going to wear it again. We will do giveaways for everyone who wants them I’ll donate so text me. We’ll send them, size 12, every colorway there is. Let us know and we send you a pair.”

The altercation between Irving and Schroder got pretty heated, though it was mostly on the part of Irving as Schroder seemed pretty surprised at his aggression. But following something like that, it would seem pretty weird to continue to wear that person’s shoes, especially if you see them on the court again.

Irving does have some of the most popular shoes amongst active NBA players and as Schroder noted, he has every colorway of Kyrie shoes. But now he will have to stick with some other ones, perhaps those of Kobe Bryant which are also extremely popular and which he has worn at times this season as well.

Hopefully the shoe change will help to propel Schroder to an even higher level of play as the Lakers set to defend their 2020 NBA Championship with this playoff run.

Schroder reveals he did not test positive for coronavirus

As was revealed, Schroder missed almost two weeks due to the health and safety protocols which led to many suggesting he may have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Following his return, however, Schroder revealed that wasn’t the case.

“No, I didn’t test positive,” the Lakers point guard said. “I went to separate things to get tested, but it is what it is. I’m the only guy that didn’t get vaccinated, so I’m going to just leave it at that.”

Regardless of why he was out, Schroder is back now and ready to go as the Lakers prepare for this playoff push.

