Lakers Video: Dennis Schroder Finds Out About Rui Hachimura Trade During Live Twitch Stream

The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a move on Monday, agreeing to deal Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers had long been in trade rumors since before the season began and Hachimura has the potential to fill a big role on this team.

Nunn unfortunately had simply not panned out the way the Lakers hoped after missing all of last season. Though he has been better as of late, he would almost certainly be on the outside of the rotation once the Lakers were healthy. Even though he has been mentioned as a likely trade candidate for the Lakers, you never know when a deal could come down and Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder happened to be online when the news broke.

Schroder was in the middle of a livestream on Twitch when news came down about the deal and his reaction was witnessed live by all those who were tuned in, via Talkin’ NBA:

Dennis Schroder finding out about the Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade on his live Twitch stream. Awkward.pic.twitter.com/nuJm5aDW8x — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) January 24, 2023

It was clear in Schroder’s reaction that he was not expecting a deal to go down, but as he noted in the video, the NBA is a business. The fact that his initial thought was to text his former teammate shows the relationship and bond that has been built within this Lakers roster.

When a team is traveling all around the country together, working out and practicing for so many months, those relationships build and it can be jarring when a trade breaks that up. But it’s the job of the front office to make these types of moves in order to improve the roster.

At 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, Hachimura is the type of big forward the team has been in need of. He is a capable defender while also having the ability to stretch the floor on offense. Obviously there is surprise in the immediate moments after a trade is announced, but should Hachimura make good on his potential, Schroder and the rest of the Lakers should ultimately benefit.

Lakers intend to re-sign Rui Hachimura this summer

Rui Hachimura has the chance to be an important piece for the Lakers, not just this season but in the future as well. He will be a restricted free agent this summer after finishing up his rookie contract and the Lakers reportedly have intentions on signing him to a new contract.

It is unclear what he will command on the open market, but the Lakers will be able to match any deal he signs. But if he proves to be a player the Lakers can count on to contribute, it sounds as if they will make sure he remains in purple and gold for the future.

