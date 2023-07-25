Lakers Video: D’Moi Hodge Returns Home & Is Celebrated For Becoming First Virgin Islander In NBA

Los Angeles guard D’Moi Hodge opened some eyes with his play during Summer League. Hodge originally went undrafted out of Missouri but shortly after signed a two-way contract with the Lakers and made an immediate impact on the court.

When asked who he models his game after, the response from Hodge was former Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. While it isn’t the stereotypical superstar answer that most rookies use, fans can see the resemblance and appreciate players who fill an important role.

Hodge was a 40% 3-point shooter in college and it has translated thus far in the NBA, shooting 40% from deep on 7.8 attempts per game in Summer League.

Hodge was born in Tortola, British Virgin Islands and has returned home after his strong Summer League performance, receiving a warm welcome after making history:

Thank you to my country supporters, the BVI 🇻🇬 I may be the first, but I am definitely not the last! The youth is the future and I look forward to showing them the way! 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/DCKrBbmgiC — D'Moi Hodge (@Dmoi_VI) July 25, 2023

By joining the Lakers, Hodge has become the first Virgin Islander to be apart of an NBA team. There seemed to be a massive turnout to welcome the newest Laker home, with even a government official announcing the monumental accomplishment with the community.

Hodge has already caught the eyes of Laker fans with his defensive IQ, being a good on-ball defender, reading passing lanes, and being at the right place at the right time. Plus, he has the ability to catch fire and make 3s at a high rate. The most wanted skillset in the NBA right now is 3-and-D, preferably in wings, but to have a guard who is willing to do the dirty work while being able to shoot above league average is just as valuable.

Similar to another two-way player Colin Castleton, Hodge has made his case to be on the 15-man roster heading into training camp. It is still early, but it is seeming like the Lakers’ scouting department may have found two more valuable young pieces. Regardless, Hodge is honored to be the first Virgin Islander to be in the NBA and is deservedly being celebrated in his hometown.

Colin Castleton enjoyed first Summer League experience

In addition to Hodge, Castleton impressed Laker fans during Summer League as well. In his first taste of NBA action, Castleton averaged 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 51% from the field.

Adjusting to the NBA game is usually tough, but Castleton enjoyed his first Summer League experience in Las Vegas.

“Yea, definitely unique, it’s just different because it’s in Vegas,” Castleton said. “Never really played basketball out there like games or anything, but it’s cool because everybody comes together to one city and just watches all the NBA teams and all the new rookie guys that everybody’s looking forward to watching.”

