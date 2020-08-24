Lakers Video: Dodgers Honor Kobe Bryant With Tribute Narrated By Vin Scully

The world of sports spared no effort in paying homage to late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday and that’s carried into Monday, Aug. 24.

From fans to players taking part in the 2019-20 season restart, reminders of the legacy Bryant and his daughter Gianna left behind remains as prevalent as ever. The Lakers also plan do their part by wearing the “Black Mamba” City Edition jersey for Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Of course, the Purple and Gold are not the only team in the city that made plans to honor Bryant in their own way. The L.A. Dodgers also paid tribute to him with a heartfelt video narrated by former broadcaster Vin Scully.

Every Dodgers player donned a No. 8 or 24 Bryant jersey as they stood along the third-base line for the pregame ceremony. “To see the Kobe jerseys in our lockers today was special,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

“For us to reflect on him on his birthday, he’s a champion and one of the greatest of all-time. For us to sweep the Rockies and play good baseball and get to enjoy tonight, get an off day, it couldn’t have been a more perfect day. Appreciate the Rockies acknowledging Kobe’s birthday as well. I thought the Dodgers did a nice tribute.”

It is fitting that one of L.A.’s fellow historic franchises would go above and beyond to honor one of their own. Scully narration of Bryant’s rise to stardom and the impact he left behind is a healthy dose of nostalgia for those that were there to witness it firsthand.

The onus now falls on the Lakers to emerge victorious in Game 4. After all, Los Angeles will also be celebrating Kobe Bryant Day and all the various product releases and stories that come along with it.

Nike’s Mamba Week

Nike began “Mamba Week” on Sunday with the release of the Kobe 5 protro Big Stage. They are bringing back a special version of the Black Mamba City Edition Lakers jersey and have additional shoe releases scheduled.

