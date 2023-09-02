Lakers Video: Dodger Stadium Honors Kobe Bryant With Drone Show

The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2023-24 season as one of the primary threats in the Western Conference after retaining their young core of players as well as signing valuable talent and depth in free agency.

The Lakers have as good a shot as any team in the league with their two stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way, though the climb to get back to the mountaintop will be an arduous one.

In the meantime, Los Angeles sports fans have been biding their time for the upcoming NBA season by watching the Los Angeles Dodgers make another run at a World Series. The Dodgers currently boast one of the best records in the MLB and are one of the frontrunners to represent the National League.

The Dodgers recently hosted “Lakers Night” during their game against the Atlanta Braves and paid tribute to Lakers icon Kobe Bryant with an amazing drone show after the game.

The nearly-10 minute show starts off with the image of Kobe’s signature logo followed by key images of moments from his illustrious 20-year career. The drones show off Kobe dunking a basketball, shooting jump shots, hoisting a trophy and later celebrating on top of the scorer’s table following the Lakers’ 2010 championship.

Later on, fans are treated to a display of Kobe’s five championship rings as well as his appearance at Dodger Stadium sporting a No. 8 Dodgers jersey. From there, an image of a custom No. 24 Kobe baseball jersey lights up the sky followed by his address to the Staples Center crowd at his final game. The show then concludes with his iconic “Mamba Out” tag.

It was an exciting night for both Dodgers and Lakers fans as they got to honor Kobe in a special way. His family also got to join in on the fun as they were present on the field and Natalia Bryant got the opportunity to throw the ceremonial first pitch to Mookie Betts who was sporting his own Kobe Lakers jersey.

No matter how many years go by, Kobe will always have the heart of Los Angeles and his memory will live forever.

Dodgers donate $100,000 to Mamba and Mambacita Foundation

Not only did the Bryant family get a chance to celebrate Kobe in front of all the fans at Dodger Stadium, but the organization also presented them with a $100,000 check for the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation which serves underserved boys and girls in sports.

