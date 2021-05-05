Lakers Video: Drake Posts Instagram Video Of Son Watching LeBron James’ Highlights On YouTube

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has not only become one of the greatest players to ever grace the hardwood but also a cultural icon with a major following among celebrities.

James frequently interacts with sports and entertainment stars on social media. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in February in Tom Brady’s first season with the team, the four-time NBA champion tweeted about his jealousy of the quarterback’s drunken victory celebration.

And earlier this week, James exchanged pleasantries with Canadian rapper Drake on Instagram. The Lakers All-Star posted a video of the gift the artist sent him. In the story, the forward zooms in and out on a box with a sticker of the luxury brand Drake partners with, Chrome Heats, on it.

Meanwhile, the rapper shared a video of his son, Adonis, watching highlights of James’ career on YouTube.

His eyes glued to the laptop screen, at one point the 3-year-old reacts adorably to a monster block from the 36-year-old forward on then-Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler. “Oh my God!”, Adonis shouts and then turns to the camera, eliciting laughter from someone in the background:

James responded to the post with a comment that read: “Nephew 🔒 the hell in!! Yessir!!” The forward had won the highlighted game three years ago, scoring a last-second bucket for the Cavaliers in overtime to seal a 140-138 victory.

Drake’s relationship with James dates way back and has led the two stars to collaborate on their personal projects. The artist featured on the Lakers All-Star’s HBO series “The Shop” in October 2018.

James could miss clashes against Clippers, Blazers

In the coming days, James will likely have more time to spend on social media as he appeared to have reaggravated his ankle injury in the two games he played following his return.

According to recent reports, the 36-year-old could miss the upcoming road games against the L.A. Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers due to discomfort in his ankle. The forward’s break might be extended depending on the progress he makes in recovery.

